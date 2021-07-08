The Bridges Arts Council is proud to announce an exciting event on Sunday, July 11, as part of our “Sunday Afternoons In Pioneer Park” Series: “The Spoken Word.” It will feature award-winning, nationally renowned, singer, songwriter, and author Jessie Veeder, who calls Watford City, North Dakota home. Directly prior to Veeder’s performance, members of the Valley City High School championship speech team will open the event by offering poetry with which they competed for the National Speech and Debate Tournament in June. The Spoken Word event will be held at Pioneer Park Outdoor Amphitheater, located in Valley City at 800 4th St. NW, starting at 5:30 PM on Sunday, July 11th.
Read the full story in your Thursday, July 8th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.