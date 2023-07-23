The Bridges Arts Council is proud to announce our third season of Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park with our fourth event of the season- “Evie Andrus – Fiddle from the Soul for the Soul”. pictured on left. This concert should prove to a wonderful one for the smaller, intimate setting of the Pioneer Park Amphitheater. The Bridges Arts Council would like to invite you to this wonderful performance.
Evie Andrus has been performing since she was 6 years old. Her family band, Family Ties, toured around ND and Canada throughout her high school years. Andrus is a graduate of the East TN State University Bluegrass, Old Time and County Music Program and a current grad student at UTK studying Ethnomusicology. She worked as a performer at the Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud. Andrus is a co-founder and President of the East TN Bluegrass Association. Andrus released an album of original tunes in May 2022, Evie’s Great Adventure.