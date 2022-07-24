Sunday afternoons in Pioneer Park, now in its second season, will continue with its fourth performance of the season on Sunday, July 24th at 5:30 PM with members of the award-winning Valley City High School speech team presenting, “The Spoken Word”.
The Valley City High School Speech team is coming off an extremely successful 2021-2022 competitive season in which they were named Eastern Dakota Conference Team Champions and North Dakota High School Activities Association State Class A Speech Team Champions. The 2022 EDC team title is the 7th Consecutive title for the Hi-Liner Speech Team and the 18th regional title in team history. The 2022 NDHSAA State Class A Speech title was the 5th consecutive team state title and the 9th title in program history. The Valley City High School speech team was coached in the 2021-2022 season by Abby Ingstad (head coach), Madison Yoder (assistant coach), Elizabeth Gazeley (assistant coach), and Hannah Peterson (assistant coach).
Student performances for “The Spoken Word” will be:
Katy Borg – speech to entertain
Leah Hochhalter & Ada Gilbertson – duo interpretation
Amelia Meester- storytelling
The Bridges Arts Council hopes that you can join us on Sunday Afternoon at Pioneer Park. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the event will be held downtown at The Vault. These events are free and open to the Public.
Remaining events in the “Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park” series are: Aug.14th- DeMasi Brothers and Aug. 28th-Stand Up Comedy Night
Performances are sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council and Dacotah Bank. For more information or questions about this and other upcoming events, please contact Bridges Arts Council Administrator, Nick Lee, at administrator@bridgesarts.org or by calling 701-840-6182.
