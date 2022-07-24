Bridges art Council Sunday - Speech Team

Sunday afternoons in Pioneer Park, now in its second season, will continue with its fourth performance of the season on Sunday, July 24th at 5:30 PM with members of the award-winning Valley City High School speech team presenting, “The Spoken Word”.

The Valley City High School Speech team is coming off an extremely successful 2021-2022 competitive season in which they were named Eastern Dakota Conference Team Champions and North Dakota High School Activities Association State Class A Speech Team Champions. The 2022 EDC team title is the 7th Consecutive title for the Hi-Liner Speech Team and the 18th regional title in team history. The 2022 NDHSAA State Class A Speech title was the 5th consecutive team state title and the 9th title in program history. The Valley City High School speech team was coached in the 2021-2022 season by Abby Ingstad (head coach), Madison Yoder (assistant coach), Elizabeth Gazeley (assistant coach), and Hannah Peterson (assistant coach).

