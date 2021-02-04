The Virtual Concert Series is a collaboration between Bridges Arts Council and the Valley City Barnes County Public Library, in the hopes to provide quality music to the residents of Valley City/Barnes County. During this pandemic gathering in groups is not possible, but art and music brings hope to the soul and brightens our lives. By offering this in a virtual setting we are able to bring music and a feeling of normalcy to the community, but still follow social distancing guidelines.
The First concert is Saturday February 13th at 2:00 p.m.
Read the full story in your Thursday, February 4th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.