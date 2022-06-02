The wounds of the recent flood and rain are still present upon the Valley City landscape, and among the more striking images has been a picture of the bridge on the Bjornson Golf Course, seemingly ruined by the raging tempest.
Fortunately, looks can – and likely are – deceiving, according to Tyler Jacobson, director of the Valley City Parks and Recreation Department.
“I think there’s a lot of false information going on, I don’t know where people are saying it’s wrecked, we haven’t determined that yet,” Jacobson told the Times-Record. “It’s a three section bridge, so you’re seeing three sections there not lined up right now. The three sections are meant to break apart, one of the sections is flipped over. We were hoping the water would be lower this week, that was the plan until Mother Nature decided to rain on us again.”
The extent of the damage will remain unknown until the water levels lower, and Jacobson acknowledged that there was a risk of more extensive damage than currently seems. However, based on his many years of familiarity with the bridge, he believes the situation is far less dire than may appear.
“Until we get the river lowered and actually take a good look and assess it we can’t say for sure how much damage has been done to the bridge, if much at all,” Jacobson said. “What I can see is that … we don’t have a lot of damage done, but that can change as the water lowers and we start moving around too.”
