The Bridge City Cruisers are eager to present Cruise Valley City and Under the Lights Car Show on Friday, October 1st from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Cruisers have hosted a number of cruises through Valley City since 2020, but this Under the Lights Car Show will be something new.
The idea was hatched by the VanBruggen family after taking some photos of a newly rebuilt car. Since it was dark, they snapped the pictures of the car under the lights at the Rosebud Parking Lot, across from the Elks building in Valley City. When they turned out better than expected, they got to thinking: why not have a cruise night followed by a car show at night?
