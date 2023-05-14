The Bridge City Cruisers Car Club has awarded a $500 scholarship for several years to a high school graduate. This year in lieu of a scholarship the club is donating $500 to the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center. The money will go toward operating expenses in the Automotive and Welding Technologies Departments.
Bridge City Cruisers of Valley City is an organization which promotes interest in all kinds of cars. Their activities include monthly meetings, evening cruises as a group, scholarships, and putting on the Bridge City Cruisers Car Show during Rally in the Valley every summer. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Rick Velure at (701) 890-6127.