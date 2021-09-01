The Valley City Eagles Club will be host to a benefit for Brent Johnson on Saturday, September 18th, beginning at 5 p.m. The funds raised during the benefit’s spaghetti dinner, bake sale, silent auction, ticket raffle, meat raffle, karaoke with Big Hammer Music Entertainment and T-shirt fundraiser by Casey Glandt and Go Promo will go toward helping Brent and his family pay for medical bills, travel expenses and day-to-day living.
Originally from Marion, North Dakota, Brent has been diagnosed with cancer which has spread to his organs. He is at home in Valley City for the time being, awaiting the results of a liver biopsy. His family (his son, Myles, girlfriend, Kayla, and her daughter also live in Valley City) is keeping him as comfortable as possible. Brent is a retired US Army Veteran and is self-employed doing construction. He will be unable to work for the foreseeable future, and the family will need financial assistance to pay for medical bills and other expenses.
The benefit on September 18th is open to the public. Brent’s family and friends say that Brent has always been the first person to volunteer to help out, and they ask that the community steps up to help him at this time.
If anyone would like to help, are interested in ordering a T-shirt and/or wish to donate to the bake sale, meat raffle, ticket raffle or silent auction, please contact Michelle VanHal at 701-840-1772 or vanhal.michelle@gmail.com.