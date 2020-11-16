Kobe, Wagyu, Akaushi… All of these buzzwords have a meaning, but it is a little different than their associated hype.
Both Kobe beef and wagyu beef are supposed to be fantastically expensive, and there are more than a few rumors about how they get to be the ‘best quality beef,’ including that those cows are fed only beer, get daily deep-tissue massages, and so on.
Let’s start with wagyu beef.
‘Wagyu’ is a word that simply means ‘Japanese cow.’ It is not a breed of cow, or even a cross-breed. It is an umbrella term that refers to four breeds.
Read the full story in your Monday, November 16th Times-Record online edition. Purchase an online copy by clicking “subscribe” in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.