Let’s Bowl!
Sky Lanes Bowling Leagues are set to kick off the season the week of September 5, 2023.
Men’s Leagues bowl Monday’s at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. and then again on Thursday’s at 7 p.m.
Women’s League bowls Tuesday’s at 7 p.m.
Mixed League bowls Wednesday’s at 7 p.m.
Youth Leagues bowl Sunday’s at 1 p.m. for students grades 7-12 and at 3 p.m. from grades K-6.
For more information contact Mary Berntson at 701-840-0622.
*Special note - bowling has always been an important part of Valley City’s history. Thank you to Mary Berntson and Dave Brendmoen for sharing the blast from the page photos above to inspire us all to go bowling!
