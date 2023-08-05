Bowling group from 1994

1994 Region 6 Place Bowling Champs, back row l-r: Travis Solberg, Matt Owner, Randy Klein, Dustin Vasfaret, Amy Berntson, Marshall Boom, Brian Yanish, Nic Klein, Shaun Salberg, Dylan Peltier, Michelle Aus and Michelle Schwehr. Middle row l-r: Travis Severson, Jessica Rowell, Shannon Rowell, Christy Johnson, Gina Eggert, Carly Fitzner and Jeremy Miller. Front row l-r: Brent Tabor, Jamie Robinson, Jeremy Stensland, Branson Myers, Justin Tabor, Andrew Nelson, Brooks Flaufuss and Josh Plecity. Seated l-r: Pauline Zubrod, Tyler Martin, Jared Diemert and Eric Johnson.

Let’s Bowl!

Sky Lanes Bowling Leagues are set to kick off the season the week of September 5, 2023.

Recommended for you