There’s nothing more fun than curling up on a snowy day with a good book and all the time in the world to read it. Though taping your principal to the wall may be a close second.
Jefferson Elementary s tudents got to enjoy both of these things as part of their Stuck on Reading challenge, which encouraged the young scholars to keep up reading at home, with every completed reading log resulting in 10 inches of tape.
“I’ve done this at Washington a couple different times and it was super successful, so we thought … why not give it a try with the littles over at Jefferson?” Jessica Enstad, library media specialist for VCPS, said. “The kids worked super hard and earned 371 feet of duct tape.”
The K-1 students were tasked with bringing reading logs home and reading together with their parents, returning the completed log sheet.The older students were tasked with completed AR tests, which were valued at 1 point = 3 inches of duct tape.
