Bong’s Bootery has stood tall in the Valley City downtown for over 70 years, and may very well be the last bootery in the whole state, providing quality shoes, boots and special fittings with prices so good, they’ll shock you to your soles.
“Nothing is magic anymore,” Damon Bong, owner of Bong’s Bootery. “People can go on the internet, they can research, they know what the prices are. We just try to meet or beat any other prices. Certain things we’re not able to advertise as far as reducing prices, but we can always do a better price in the store.”
A part of that is simply not broadcasting just how good the prices are, as the brands who do business with Bong’s – and other retailers – have a minimum price they want advertised, though nothing is actually stopping Bong from dipping below that, so long as he is discrete.
“A lot of the brands like to protect their retail price … so they tell us what the minimum advertised price we can have on certain brands or models,” Bong said. “So we just try to go below that but we don’t advertise the price.”
Bong’s is a family business, started by Damon’s father back in 1950. It boasts a fine selection, but also a welcoming atmosphere within the shop, something purposefully curated to help make the shoe-shopping experience comfortable for the consumer.
