DemonBong

Bong’s Bootery has stood tall in the Valley City downtown for over 70 years, and may very well be the last bootery in the whole state, providing quality shoes, boots and special fittings with prices so good, they’ll shock you to your soles.

“Nothing is magic anymore,” Damon Bong, owner of Bong’s Bootery. “People can go on the internet, they can research, they know what the prices are. We just try to meet or beat any other prices. Certain things we’re not able to advertise as far as reducing prices, but we can always do a better price in the store.”

