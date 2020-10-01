On Tuesday evening, the Barnes County Commission met for a special meeting to consider a “resolution relating to the Lease-Purchase of Barnes County Correctional Facility.”
Commissioners Vicky Lovell, Cindy Schwehr, John Froelich and Commission Chair Bill Carlblom were present, while Commissioner Shawn Olauson was absent. Jim Stewart, an attorney with Arntson, Stewart & Wegner, addressed the commission next. The county hired this firm as special counsel in the financing of the new jail.
The meeting’s purpose, Stewart explained, was for the commissioners to consider awarding the sale of bond certificates, authorizing their issuance and approving the related documents.
