“History is a symphony of echoes heard and unheard. It is a poem with events as verses.” – Charles Angoff
The Wild West. Those words invoke images of smoky saloons, dusty main streets, wooden boardwalks along mercantiles, mills and banks, boots and spurs, the sound of horses trotting around town. That’s how we imagine they were back in their heyday, and to some extent it’s true. They were bustling, rough-and-tumble towns back then—and yet there are parts of the wild West that are now most closely associated with something else: the paranormal.
Reports of strange activity come from many different locations. We’re just one county away from one of them. Though it’s different than the aforementioned Wild West places in that it never truly was a real-life town, Bonanzaville features buildings that were part of other boom towns across the region. And like the other relics of wild west living, this frontier-style village is rife with stories of strange activity.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, March 2nd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.