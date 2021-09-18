On Thursday, Sept 23th, 3 p.m., Bonanzaville celebrates with the Members of St. John’s Congregation, Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, Nancy Jones Schafer, Mayor of Horace, Kory Peterson, Bonanzaville staff, Board Members and volunteers in a dedication and ribbon cutting honoring the St. John’s Memorial Church.
