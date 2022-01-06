The Monroe Doctrine Bluegrass Band concert has been canceled for tonight (Jan. 6th). The next concert will be Thursday, January 20, 7 pm at the Vault. For more information contact John Andrus at 701-721-8296.
The Saturday, January 8 Valley City Bluegrass Jam Session and the Beginning Bluegrass Class, both at the Vault Coffee Shop, have been canceled due to Covid-19 complications. The next Valley City Jam and Class will be held on Saturday, February 12. For more information, please call John Andrus at 701-721-8296.