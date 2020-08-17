The North Dakota Department Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) reminds residents that hot summer temperatures and accumulated nutrients contribute to blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) blooms in bodies of water across the state. Blue-green algae, also referred to as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs), can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. The NDDEQ responds to reported blooms across the state and tests water for toxins. If toxins are at an unsafe level, the NDDEQ issues advisories and warnings to the public.
