Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, is one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service providers, supplying transfusion medicine services to almost 1,000 hospitals and health care partners in 40 states.
The organization hosts many blood drives in our area throughout the year, and the next one in Valley City will be hosted by Valley City Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave NE, Valley City, on Thursday, September 9th from 11:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Contact Mary Ann Leier at (701) 845-2943 to schedule an appointment or visit vitalant.org.
