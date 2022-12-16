Weather Graphic 121522
BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
*WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
*WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
*IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
 
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
 
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 7pm and 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
Patchy blowing snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 7. Wind chill values as low as -16. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -19. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 3. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -11. North northwest wind around 8 mph.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near -1. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -14. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -20. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -9. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -20. West northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -7. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
 

 

