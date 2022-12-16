BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
*WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
*WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
*IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 7pm and 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
Patchy blowing snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 7. Wind chill values as low as -16. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -19. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 3. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -11. North northwest wind around 8 mph.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near -1. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -14. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -20. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -9. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -20. West northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -7. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- VCSU Vikings basketball players in Hawaii this weekend
- Valley City Eagles to host free movie event December 17
- Heritage Family Insurance to host holiday movie night, December 18
- CAP Hosts Wreaths Across America Ceremony at ND Vets Cemetery
- Blizzard warning issued until Midnight, Dec. 16
- Valley City Bowling League Results
- Weather cancellations/announcements....
- Jacobson named Administrative Manager for Veterans Services Organization
Most Popular
Articles
- Blizzard warning issued until Midnight, Dec. 16
- Weather cancellations/announcements....
- Dakota Gardener: Don’t treat a Christmas cactus like a cactus
- North Dakota Game & Fish: Coyote Catalog available
- Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare
- Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City
- 2022 North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors elected
- Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Jamestown rescheduled for Jan. 5
- CHI Mercy Health receives statewide recognition for cardiac readiness
- Hi-Lites dance team compete West Fargo invite
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.