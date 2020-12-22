...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches on top of a light glaze of ice. Winds gusting as
high as 65 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and
northeast and southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event will occur during the
Wednesday morning rush, and it also falls during a busy
holiday travel period.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
dot.nd.gov/travel or by calling 511.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
A strong winter storm will move into the region late tonight,
arriving first in the Devils Lake region, then spreading into the
Red River Valley before sunrise Wednesday morning. A wintry mix is
possible before the snow and strong winds kick in, which could
bring a light glaze of ice. Once the snow and strong winds arrive,
blizzard conditions are possible, especially in open country.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday
Snow and strong northwest winds will continue into Wednesday, and
possibly Wednesday evening in some areas. Wind gusts of 45 to 60
mph are possible with snowfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches. The
higher snowfall totals look more likely across northwest
Minnesota. Blizzard conditions remain possible, especially in open
country.
Widespread hazardous wind chills between 25 below to 35 degrees
below zero will occur Thursday morning. Frostbite may occur within
minutes.