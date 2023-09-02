A Blind Joe Fire Benefit Concert will be held at the Hungry Pelican on Saturday, September 2 from 3-5 p.m. at their Baldhill Dam location on Lake Ashtabula.
The Hungry Pelican at the Crossing, Lake Ashtabula, sustained a fire in March of 2023 that forced the owners to demolish the building and rebuild.
The Peltier family shared recently, “With the costs of building materials and other miscellaneous costs that are being forced upon them by the building inspector for architectural and engineering work they do not have enough funds for rebuilding their landmark restaurant, bar and convenience store location.”
The Peltier’s are grateful for all the well wishes and continued support of the communities around them. Lance shares that this was such an unexpected tragedy but he, and his family, love the area and Valley City, and appreciate all the good thoughts and kind words from their customers and folks around. Their goal is to rebuild, with a stronger and better facility to share with their patrons, friends and family.
All are welcome to join in on the fun. Eat, drink and enjoy the wonderful sounds of the talented musician, Blind Joe, while supporting one of our local businesses.
