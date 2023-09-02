Blind Joe

A Blind Joe Fire Benefit Concert will be held at the Hungry Pelican on Saturday, September 2 from 3-5 p.m. at their Baldhill Dam location on Lake Ashtabula.

The Hungry Pelican at the Crossing, Lake Ashtabula, sustained a fire in March of 2023 that forced the owners to demolish the building and rebuild.

