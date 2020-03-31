Thursday, April 2nd, 7 p.m,, North Dakota's own local country superstar, Blind Joe, will be performing live on Facebook to help benefit the Great Plains Food Bank of Fargo.
Latest News
- Blind Joe Hosts Facebook Live Concert, April 2nd
- Spring Flooding: What’s in Store?
- Valley City Hi-Liners DECA 2020 Awards
- Officiating Courses Available for Free Through July 1, 2020 on NFHS Learning Center
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Barnes County
- Josh Johnson: VCPS School Update
- North Dakota Department of Health reports first death related to COVID-19
- NDAPSSA Class A & B Girls Basketball All-State Team Announced
Most Popular
Articles
- North Dakota Department of Health reports first death related to COVID-19
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Barnes County
- Josh Johnson: VCPS School Update
- House Fire in VC
- NDAPSSA Class A & B Girls Basketball All-State Team Announced
- 3/27 COVID-19: Updates and Info
- Spring Flooding: What’s in Store?
- VCTR Temporarily Transfers to Mail Delivery. Mar. 30th
- Brady Haugen Crowned Elks “Hoop Shoot” Regional Champion
- Valley City Hi-Liners DECA 2020 Awards
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
Recent Classified Ads
Job
Anchor Ingredients - Buffalo, ND
Anchor Ingredients in Buffalo, ND is now hiring for Opera…