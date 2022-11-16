Blair’s Auto Body Shop in Valley City has been a part of the community for decades now, its history carried through the years by local owners who have continued its tradition of quality auto body service.
“This shop has been a part of Valley City just about forever,” Kelly Lang, who owned the shop longer than anyone, said. “Now there’s only two body shops yet, there used to be five.”
Kelly and his wife Sandy bought the shop in 1978, just four years after its founding, and continued operating it until 2006, when they sold it to Blair Bakke, who has since become its namesake.
“I think he always wanted to have a shop and when he had an opportunity he bought it from the Langs,” Tim Compson, the current owner, told the Times-Record. “The thing with Blair, he has a son Blair Jr. that actually I grew up with him and went to school with him … we were friends since kindergarten, he helped his dad buy the business and he had some money invested in it. He was a career Marine … and he ended up getting the shop and didn’t know what to do with it.”
The death of Blair Sr. left the fate of the shop up in the air, until Compson got involved.
