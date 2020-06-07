In Valley City, an estimated 70 to 85 people gathered in City Park on Sunday to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Co-coordinators and activists spoke on the stage of the bandshell to begin the peaceful protest, encouraging people to step out of their comfort zones, have those tough conversations with family and friends, let love guide—not hate, and support unity for a change.
Participants then began their march, chanting phrases like “No Justice, No Peace” and “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot.” They traveled out of City Park over the bridge, down Main Street to 2nd Avenue NE, past the Police Station and Post Office, and continued up Central Avenue.
The participants stood together, holding signs and showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement with their presence.
