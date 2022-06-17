The image of the Bjornson Golf Course Bridge, seemingly ravaged by floodwater, sent waves of shock across social media and the community.
Now a new image may take its place — one of the bridge risen, intact and with minimal damage reported, the goal is to reopen the golf course this weekend.
Tyler Jacobson, director at the Valley City Parks and Recreation department talks about the day when people can cross the Bridge again, “We are planning to open this weekend, but you know a lot of things have to come into play in order to get this weekend to work so we are working on that right now but I have no guarantee on when it is, that is our goal and we may not attain that goal.”
