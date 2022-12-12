Child Vaccines

BISMARCK, N.D. – Last week, following authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended expanded use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 months through 5 years. 

 

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine includes both the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain. “North Dakota Health and Human Services immunization unit has ordered and will receive an initial allocation of 2,200 pediatric bivalent doses from the federal government,” said Immunization Manager Jenny Galbraith. “Health care providers are in the process of educating staff and updating protocols, so most providers will begin offering this vaccine late next week.”

 

Recommended for you