President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been sworn in. Harris has made history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke moments before Biden and Harris were inaugurated.
"This is the day that America picks itself up, dusts itself off, and moves forward as one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all," she said. "Now it falls to all of us, not just the two leaders we are inaugurating today, to take up the torch of our democracy, not as a weapon of political arson, but as an instrument for good. We pledge today never to take our democracy for granted as we celebrate its remarkable strength. We celebrate its resilience. Its grit."
President Biden gave a speech after being sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Here are a few excerpts:
"I pledge this to you: I will be a president for all Americans. I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did."
"We have much to heal, much to restore, much to build, and much to gain."
"This is Democracy's day—a day of history and hope."
“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words and requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity.”