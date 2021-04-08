It’s that time of year again. The weather is warming up and bikes (as well as scooters, skateboards, rollerblades/rollerskates and hoverboards) are coming out of storage sheds and garages to get on the road. As more people take to the streets riding their chosen contraption, it’s a good time for a safety refresher.
Anyone on the road who ISN’T in a motor vehicle is definitely harder to see than a car or a truck, and if drivers aren’t paying extra attention, it can be easy to miss someone on a bike or skating by on rollerblades. It’s vital for both parties to be extra aware of that.
