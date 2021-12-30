You’ve probably noticed that it’s a bit cold outside, and with snow piling high, furnaces are going to be working plenty of overtime to keep your family warm. While the cold is certainly a hazard, be aware of the other dangers that come this time of year.
“Well there’s a lot of ways you can burn your house down,” Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said. “A lot of people use extension cords that aren’t good, they don’t change their furnace filters or have their furnaces serviced this time of year. A lot of what we’re finding that’s different...the natural gas meters outside, keep (the snow) away, that’ll help prevent it from freezing up.”
While burning the house down thanks to faulty Christmas lights or a spark upon a real Christmas tree, is a risk, the deadliest danger is by far the most subtle: carbon monoxide.
“Most people who die from carbon monoxide go to sleep and just never wake up,” Magnuson said. “(Best way to protect yourself is with) a carbon monoxide detector.”
The various devices in a home are only as effective as the upkeep they are given. Furnaces have filters which require regular changing – monthly changes, if not weekly. Similarly, carbon monoxide detectors should always be kept operational, with batteries swapped out as-needed. Being aware of these devices and how they can keep you safe is just as important as any other precaution you could take.
Certainly don’t try to take the matters of heat into your own hands – if a furnace breaks down, call heating services in the area, rather than try and fix the situation yourself.
“I believe there was about 10 or 15 years ago, there was a family,” Magnuson said. “Something happened, their furnace broke and they brought in a charcoal grill to help and they … perished.”
Magnuson said that North Dakotans tend to exercise very good judgment and common sense when it comes to keeping warm in the winter.
“The problem we have here is that they move here and this is their first winter … they don’t understand that our houses will keep up,” Magnuson said. “For the most part they’ll keep you warm. Put on sweatpants or long underwear.”
Safety is often a matter of common sense and trusting your instincts. If something feels wrong, smells wrong or sounds wrong, don’t dismiss it. Magnuson said the fire department has gone out into blizzards and snow storms for false alarms, and he’s happy to do so.
“We’ll gladly go and check it. I’d rather go out and check it, we went out into a snowstorm the other night for this (report of a) smell and it probably wasn’t a life or death thing, but if it had kept on, who knows?” He said. “So we contacted the service people and they came out, 12:30 in a snowstorm … and the people in that apartment building were fine and everyone went on to the next day.”
For online fire safety information or other guidance, please visit https://www.nfpa.org/.