Election day is soon upon us. Let’s recap who the races are about:
There are two seats under contention for District 24’s Representatives in the North Dakota House: Both incumbents, Cole Christiansen and Dwight Kiefert, are seeking to defend their seats.
Kaitlyn Huss was the Democrat nominee, but has bowed out of the race, though her name will remain on the ballot.
Madeline Luke is running as an Independent candidate, challenging either Christiansen or Kiefert. The top two candidates to get the most votes will get the seats.
Beyond the House, at the local level, three county commissioners are facing challenges as well:
Bill Carlblom is defending his seat against Eldred Knutson.
Shaun Olausen is defending his seat against Corey Neseth.
Vicky Lovell is defending her seat against Ron Manson.
On the ballot are two key measures that will have dramatic impacts on the state should they pass. One measure concerns term limits for candidates: specifically, it will set term limits on all state-level legislators and the governor, limiting how long any individual can hold any single office and end the era of career politicians.
The other measure would legalize recreational marijuana in the state of North Dakota.
The secretary of state race is a three-way battle royal for an empty seat, with no incumbent advantage. Jeffrey Powell stands with the Democrats; Michael Howe is the Republican nominee and Charles Tuttle serves as the independent candidate.
Among the most dramatic races this season concerns long-time North Dakota political figure John Hoeven.
Hoeven faces challenges from both the right and left -- while he narrowly beat out Rick Becker for the official Republican nomination, Becker is making a bid for the seat as an independent.
Katrina Christianson, meanwhile, is the official Democrat nominee challenging Hoeven from the left. This race marks the most significant challenge to his seat Hoeven has experienced in some time.
North Dakota’s solitary voice in the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. is up for grabs: Kelly Armstrong, the incumbent, is defending himself against former Miss America Cara Mund, who labels herself as an independent. The Democrat nominee dropped out of the race after Mund threw her hat in, citing his opposition to abortion as a breaking point between himself and the party.
For North Dakota’s Agriculture Commissioner, incumbent Doug Goehring is facing a challenge from Democrat challenger Fintan Dooley.
The attorney General’s race also has competition, with republican Drew Wrigley facing off against Democrat Tim Lamb.
On the more local level, there are many races that have gone unopposed. Some in the realm of law and order are contests though.
In particular, Sheriff Randy McClaflin is fending off a challenge from VCPD officer Wade Hannig.
District Court 2 has a contest between Nick D. Thornton and Paul C. Murphy for judge.
And of course, most importantly: the title of official newspaper for Barnes County is up for vote, with the Valley City Times-Record defending its long-held title against the Litchville Bulletin.
Happy voting, District 24!