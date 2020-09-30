Like it does each year, the Times-Record’s 2020 Best of the Best contest began with a series of ballots printed in the paper.
Readers were asked to vote in a number of different categories for their favorites in businesses, employees, services and food. The winners have now been selected, determined by the votes from the ballots collected.
In the Times-Record’s 2020 Best of the Best, hundreds of people in and around Barnes County took the time to vote for their favorites. The sheer volume of nominations submitted shows just how much pride our community takes in the area’s businesses, service providers and professionals.
The Times-Record would like to thank our readers who shared their choices in determining our Best of the Best nominees and winners for 2020.
The contest is a wonderful way to share with the businesses and employees how much they are appreciated by our community and those around us.
Especially now, communities can see the time and effort that local businesses and service providers put in to make sure we have what we need when we need it.
We hope that the people/businesses who are 2020’s winners and nominees will see that their community appreciates their going above and beyond, even in tough times.
