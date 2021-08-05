In June 1897, Susan J. “Jennie” Daly purchased property on Valley City’s 5th Avenue (today’s Central Avenue), near Main Street. She and William Bennett, her business partner and long-time friend/acquaintance, immediately hired workers to fix up the existing building.
Later in the story....
News broke about a shocking event in Valley City, North Dakota. There’d been a shooting at Bennett & Daly restaurant, and two people were dead. a coroner’s jury convened and came to this conclusion: “Jennie Daley [sic] came to her death by reason of wounds inflicted by William A. Bennett; also that William A. Bennett came to his death from the effects of a bullet wound in the head.” (Jamestown Weekly Alert, June 26, 1902) It was determined to be a murder-suicide, perpetrated by Mr. Bennett.
