John & Sarah Halverson

The Valley City Eagles Club invites all to join them for a Baked Potato Bar and Bake Sale Benefit on Monday, March 6 from 5-7 p.m. in support of Valley City native, Sarah Halverson.

On January 11th Sarah was rushed to the Valley City Emergency Room due to struggles with breathing and walking. After a short time in the local hospital, she was transported to the Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

