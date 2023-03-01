The Valley City Eagles Club invites all to join them for a Baked Potato Bar and Bake Sale Benefit on Monday, March 6 from 5-7 p.m. in support of Valley City native, Sarah Halverson.
On January 11th Sarah was rushed to the Valley City Emergency Room due to struggles with breathing and walking. After a short time in the local hospital, she was transported to the Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
The doctors soon gave her family the news that her condition was life threatening as she was septic and her organs were already beginning to shut down.
Sarah was rushed into surgery to remove the infected tissue. With Sarah also being a diabetic this unfortunately made the situation much worse with a long road ahead for healing.
Sarah has since spent multiple weeks in the hospital undergoing a additional surgeries and medical procedures. In the future it is likely that she will need a skin graft and a few other procedures. Her husband John has been by Sarah’s side the whole time trying to provide comfort and support.
The rising medical costs and inability to work have put a strain on finances and the family is so thankful to those that have supported them throughout this long struggle.
The event will be a free will donation and open to the public. All proceeds will be used towards medical expenses and loss of income for the family.
Life-long residents of Valley City, Sarah and her husband John Halverson have three children, two daughters-in-law and one grandchild.
Sarah is the daughter of Duane and Mary Burchill of Valley City.
If you are unable to attend the fundraiser, and would like to make a monetary donation, a benefit account has been set up under Sarah Halverson at Dacotah Bank.