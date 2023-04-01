Jacob Fillbrandt

Jacob and his son Landon pictured.

When you’re sick doing daily tasks can be a struggle. Imagine for a moment what it would be like dealing with consistent health problems for years and the toll that would take on the body and mind. For

Jacob Fillbrandt of Sanborn, ND, struggling with health problems has been his everyday life for years. At age 5, Fillbrandt was also diagnosed with diabetes which contributed to complications throughout his life.

