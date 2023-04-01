When you’re sick doing daily tasks can be a struggle. Imagine for a moment what it would be like dealing with consistent health problems for years and the toll that would take on the body and mind. For
Jacob Fillbrandt of Sanborn, ND, struggling with health problems has been his everyday life for years. At age 5, Fillbrandt was also diagnosed with diabetes which contributed to complications throughout his life.
Currently Fillbrandt receives dialysis three times a week due to his kidneys no longer functioning as they should. This is a huge time commitment on top of him being a single father of two. A little over a year ago, he suffered from a stroke on top of his previous health issues causing him to no longer be able to work. Fillbrandt continues to do his best at raising his children and going to treatment even though finances can be a strain.
Saturday, April 1, a benefit for Jacob, and his family, will be held at Rumors Tavern in Finley, ND, including a spaghetti feed from 4-6 p.m., silent auction and karaoke fun to follow.. The event is a free will offering and all are invited to attend.
If you would like to make a donation, or need more information, please contact Brenda Diede, Jacob’s mother and organizer of the fundraiser event, at 701-368-9688.
The family is so appreciative of all of the continued support of Jacob and his children and hope to see all of you at the fundraiser.