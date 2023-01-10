A benefit fundraiser will be held for Pat Malec on Saturday, January 28th at the Valley City Eagles Club.
Malec is battling metastatic breast cancer. Her and husband, Don are lifelong residents of Valley City and are both members of the Eagles Club.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A benefit fundraiser will be held for Pat Malec on Saturday, January 28th at the Valley City Eagles Club.
Malec is battling metastatic breast cancer. Her and husband, Don are lifelong residents of Valley City and are both members of the Eagles Club.
Pat loves playing bingo, her dog Ruby, her four grandchildren, and is a valued employee of Stoudt-Miller, Inc.
“We hear throughout the day that this is one of our family and we are going to take care of them,” Stoudt-Miller General Manager Jim Nelson said. “We all just dearly love this lady and we are going to help her.”
The benefit will begin at 5 p.m. with a free will offering baked potato bar, served until gone. There will be a silent auction with table bidding ending between 7:30 and 8 p.m. There will also be a wine and spirits pull and a bake sale.
“Pat is in the beginning stages of treatment and the funds raised will go to help in whatever way it can. It will help with transportation,” Nelson added. “Whatever it takes to help these people. We are going to try and raise a lot of money.”
If you have anything you would like to donate for the silent auction, or have any questions about the benefit, contact Jim Nelson at Stoudt-Miller, Inc. at 701-845-2780.
A benefit account has been set up at Dacotah Bank of Valley City under the name Pat Malec Benefit Fund for monetary donations as well.
Be sure and pick up your Tuesday, January 10th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.