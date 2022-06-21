When Edie Johnson speaks about Leanne Wiest, she knows her by her tireless work ethic -- and her willingness to lend a hand to others.
“Leanne’s always been a go-getter and wanting to get things done to help other people out,” Johnson said. “This is one way of showing our support for her and helping her out too.”
A benefit and welcome home celebration for Leanne Wiest, a manager at the Valley City Eagles Club Aerie #2192, is being held Saturday, June 25. Wiest suffered a major stroke on April 25, and was in the hospital for four weeks. The benefit earnings will go towards her medical costs including her hospital stay and continued rehabilitation.
“She’s our coworker and we knew she needed help and she’s gone above and beyond to help other people and we just felt the need was there to help her out,” said Johnson, one of the organizers of the benefit.
“I didn’t even know they were doing it,” Wiest told the Times-Record.
Wiest has been at home recovering and she expressed optimism at her progress.
“I’m doing fairly well, I’m getting better every day,” she said.
Wiest was taken by surprise when she first heard of the event organized in her honor, but is grateful to those seeking to help her.
“Thank you to everybody,” Wiest said.
The benefit and celebration will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club beginning at 5 pm. There will be multiple opportunities to donate including a silent auction, raffles and a bake sale.
Entertainment includes a baked potato bar, games and karaoke.
If you are unable to attend the event, there are different ways you can show support. There is a “Leanne Wiest Credit Account” at First Community Credit Union where donations can be made.
“(People) can bring something to the Eagles whether it’s bake sale items or silent auction, they can do that too,” Johnson said.
Wiest has worked at the Eagles Club for about 14 years, and considers it her second home.
“I did my best to do all I could for the club,” Wiest told the Times-Record. “The Eagles is the home of many benefits/fundraisers and we are lucky to have a very supportive community and surrounding communities.”
She went on to speak to the gratitude she felt as she’s experienced the outpouring of support.
“I am very overwhelmed and thankful for the people who are involved in doing this for me,” Wiest stated. “I have done many of these and I know how much work and planning and volunteer help it takes for a successful fundraiser.”
She provided an update to her health as well.
“I am almost three months into my stroke and still doing rehab therapy to get me stronger,” Wiest stated. “But what I miss the most is my work at the club and my customers. I do hope to return, most likely only part time and not be as busy as I was before. I do not want another one of these.”
