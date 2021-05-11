A spaghetti dinner and silent auction benefit for Kathy Nelson to be held Monday, May 17th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. Kathy Nelson has had a long journey. Complications from heart surgery have left her paralyzed below her waist.
In addition, a benefit fund for Kathy has been set up at Dacotah Bank, 240 3rd St NW, Valley City, and a Go Fund Me Page with a $10,000 Goal has been established online for those who wish to donate (visit gofundme.com and search “Kathy Nelson Medical Fund”).
