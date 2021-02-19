A spaghetti benefit, bake sale and silent auction will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club for Bonnie Anderson of Valley City.
Bonnie was diagnosed with cancer last March and has now developed a brain tumor which has recently started to bleed in her brain.
