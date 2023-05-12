Born and raised in small town Valley City, North Dakota, Barry Devitt has enjoyed most of his life raising three children and being a grandfather to six grandchildren.
Around a year ago Barry was starting to not feel like himself and became very ill. He started to having difficulties breathing, then things took a quick turn for the worse. Barry needed to be on oxygen 24/7 and was no longer able to work.
Two difficult months later he was diagnosed with Interstitial Lung Disease, (ILD), which is a fibrosis, scarring of the lungs. Unfortunately, there is no cure for this disease and it can only be treated by slowing it down with medications.
After battling the disease for a few more months, Barry was referred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. That is when the devastating news was given to him that he may only have about a year or two to live and that was if he remained clear from getting sick with any cold or flu viruses.
Barry shares that the doctors explained to him that his only shot at possibly extended his life would be to get a double lung transplant but getting on the transplant list is a difficult task in itself.
In February 2023, Barry and his wife, Tammy spent over a week at the Mayo Clinic beginning the long process of getting on the transplant list. After many tough and long days seeing over 40 doctors, Barry was finally added to the transplant list on March 15, 2023. Now Barry and his whole family must patiently wait for the phone call they hope to get soon.
With any life-threatening disease, the medical bills and expenses start to quickly add up. All medical expenses are having to be paid out-of-pocket and not to mention the travel expenses and loss of wages. The increase in expenses with no sure end in sight has caused a large strain on the family financial and emotionally.
The Devitt children have started a GoFundMe to help raise money for their parents to aid the financial burden. A benefit account has been set up at Valley City’s First Community Credit Union under Barry Devitt along with donation buckets set up around town at locations including Dakota Plains Ag (Cenex) and #1 Sun Tanning.
On Friday, May 12th from 5-7 p.m. a baked potato bar benefit will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club, along with silent auction and bake sale.
The family wants to thank everyone that has already donated and for all of the continued support from the community. They hope to see everyone at the Eagles on the 12th.
