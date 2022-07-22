DanielleCandyShop

Danielle Jorissen made a name for herself in the community for her decorated, home-baked cookie business, Cookie Platz, once housed at the former Lunchbox Cafe. Now she’s stepping up to take over the the Candy Emporium and Gifts that has been run by John Curtis and Loraine Curtis, managers of the Vault for over five years, combining it with her own business.

“This is only my second week in, last week was my first week and it was wonderful, it helped that the City is doing the Thursday nights because I can have a day that I can spend a little bit more time here and have little bit more customers, it is actually helpful,” said Jorissen.

