Danielle Jorissen made a name for herself in the community for her decorated, home-baked cookie business, Cookie Platz, once housed at the former Lunchbox Cafe. Now she’s stepping up to take over the the Candy Emporium and Gifts that has been run by John Curtis and Loraine Curtis, managers of the Vault for over five years, combining it with her own business.
“This is only my second week in, last week was my first week and it was wonderful, it helped that the City is doing the Thursday nights because I can have a day that I can spend a little bit more time here and have little bit more customers, it is actually helpful,” said Jorissen.
Jorissen always had a dream of opening a small bakery. A couple of years ago, she rented the commercial kitchen behind the Vault along with the John & Loraine but could not succeed because of personal reasons, she also worked at the Wild Prairie Bakery and had to quit after sometime. With family support, she gave her dream a second chance.
“My husband said, well try doing your cookies again and then I learned a lot about advertising through social media and I gained a bit of a following, so that over this last winter I kind of just got saying whether or not I could look for a store front and I did, I turned down a couple of places and then I found an area over the Lunchbox and I gave that my best go,” said Jorissen.
Loraine and Danielle have been friends for a couple of years so when she approached Danielle to take over the Candy Emporium and Gifts, she graciously accepted the offer.
“I am getting older and there is lot of potential there, it needs to be somebody younger and into all the social media, Instagram, Tiktok and all that, I just know I want to do my breads and manage the Vault,” Loraine said. “We shared the kitchen with Danielle when we first came and then her baby was sick so she had to quit, so we know that we could work with her so we said, ‘why don’t you come here by the candy store and share the kitchen with us?’”
The Vault is a business that wears many hats, serving at various times as an events space, an art gallery and a musician’s hangout. David Brekke purchased half interest of the Vault building in 2014 from Paul Stenshoel. He recalled the first time he got into the building and it was a mess with broken doors and holes in the ceiling. Discussions with the co owner Stenshoel and three years of renovation made it to what it is today.
“He was describing to me that he liked the idea of it being a coffee shop because he thought that it would be good for Valley City to have a hangout place for you to come and hangout and there was no pressure to leave and I thought that was a good idea,” said Brekke.
With his business background Brekke has never afraid of innovations, which led to him establishing the Vault around the ‘honor system’, where the largely unmanned coffee and baked goods are available for people to take, on the assumption they will honor the prices and leave payment for the goods.
“My background is that at the time I was a executive consultant, so my background is in business and thinking about how can the coffee shop be and how can it help Valley City the most because we are thinking about it more of a mission than a business, so people just come in, they take whatever they want and they pay and it is on the honor system,” said Brekke.
The Vault has since become a representative of the community. In 2017, Valley City was chosen the most beautiful town in North Dakota by Expedia and Brekke attests that the Vault played a major role in that.
“It did a good job of drawing attention to Valley City because because in all those interviews, I talked about how Valley City was the most beautiful place in North Dakota and one of the places that I talked to was Expedia, Expedia called me back and asked me just about Valley City since I have emphasized it before,” Brekke said. “Then it was about two months after our last conversation with Expedia that they voted Valley City as the most beautiful place in North Dakota, so the Vault caused that and it was pretty cool.”
Vault is a place for gathering and meeting up with people. Stenshoel and Brekke also built a recording studio back then at the Vault which can be rented for different needs.
“In terms of events, the Vault has music every other Thursday, the band that plays is the Monroe Doctrine, and there is also other events that happen periodically, we have art shows every once in a while, we also have a practice space where bands could come in and practice if they don’t have a garage or whatever,” said Brekke.
The Vault even offers amenities to college students looking to escape campus for a time.
“The other thing is the free Wifi here, the college kids come in here so it gives them a nice break from the dorms and allows for homework, quieter studying time, we also have therapists and social workers, we also have people that come in to play their weekly chess game,” said Loraine.
Loraine finds her happiness in baking bread which is what eventually lead her and her husband to be the managers of the Vault.
“Well, we knew there was a commercial kitchen, and I wanted to bake breads so we got in touch with David and set up where we could use commercial kitchen to bake our breads and we were here pretty much every morning, so David asked if we would just also start managing the Vault and we started managing it and then we opened up the Candy shop probably six months after that and we had that for almost five years and now we are back to just managing the Vault and baking breads,” said Curtis.
Back when the Vault started, there were challenges that the managers faced when it came to a new innovation like the honor system.
“There were a couple of summers where we had to kind of teach the 11 and 12 year old kids how to respect the place, how it was not just grab and go, you have to pay for it and it took us about six weeks,” said Curtis. Adding to that, “If they did not pay, they were banned for one month and we gave them another chance so they had consequences, and you know what, those were the first two summers we were here and ever since then they taught everybody else and we have not had to do that again so that was the biggest challenge,” said Curtis.
Covid affected the Vault since it was a gathering place but Mainstay Breads flourished during that time.
“It was not able to be opened to the public because it is a gathering place, but for the breads, it was our best year because people felt safe ordering from a commercial kitchen and we were able to deliver the orders, and people looked to shop local and support local businesses so for us, it was a really good year,” said Curtis. Adding to that Curtis shared about some challenges when it came to Mainstay Breads.
“The first challenge with the bread was getting the word out, getting people to come and sample and taste to see what it was all about and there is no preservatives, no additives, no emulsifiers, it will mold,” said Curtis.
The Vault is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays, it is closed on Sundays. The Candy Emporium and Gifts is open from 1-5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 - 7 p.m. on Thursdays and fluxuating hours Fridays and Saturdays.
The Vault currently serves as a place for a couple of things including the Coffee Shop, Candy Emporium and Gifts, and Mainstay Breads but it is still that personal space for people to recharge themselves from a busy life.
“The Vault has evolved a little bit over the five years but it is still a peaceful quiet atmosphere, you can get bible studies or committee meetings and it is just a nice atmosphere without being too busy,” said Curtis.