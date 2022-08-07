Dakota Taxidermy In House Showroom

Made Local North Dakota recognizes ND businesses

(Steele, ND) – Dakota Taxidermy of Bismarck, ND will be featured on Made Local North Dakota this Sunday, August 7.  The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT.  It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd

