Made Local North Dakota recognizes ND businesses
(Steele, ND) – Dakota Taxidermy of Bismarck, ND will be featured on Made Local North Dakota this Sunday, August 7. The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT. It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.
Brian Kadrmas, owner of Dakota Taxidermy, tells us how a childhood dream and love of the outdoors turned into an international business. Kadrmas also gives a step-by-step explanation of how his loyal and talented team turns a harvested animal into a lifelong piece of art.
“Made Local North Dakota” highlights businesses that produce products in small-town North Dakota. Lori Hinz, host of “No Apologies” on BEK TV, travels across the state and introduces us to the people behind the businesses and recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit within North Dakota.
“Made Local North Dakota” is a featured segment of “No Apologies”, which airs Saturdays and Sundays at 8pm CT. Hinz’s show is centered around liberty-based living. She talks with local and national guests on topics of local interest and national and world issues. Her “Made Local North Dakota” series can be seen in the last segment of her hour-long program and will air every other Sunday.