Owning pets is one of the greatest joys of life for many people, but training them can be quite a challenge. If you’re looking to “up” your dog’s obedience skills, check out the Beginning Dog Obedience classes in Valley City this month through October.
The first class commences today (Monday, August 24) at 6 p.m. at the VOTECH Center Parking Lot in Valley City. Subsequent class days are August 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5 and 12.
