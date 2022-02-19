The North Dakota Beef Commission is hosting Beef Checkoff informational meetings for North Dakota producers in Medora and Towner in February.
The meetings, Feb. 21 at the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora and Feb. 22 at Gallows Hall in Towner, will include a meal followed by an informational session explaining how the Beef Checkoff helps promote the beef industry. Registration in Medora begins at 4:30 p.m. MT, with the meeting at 5 and supper at 6:30. Registration in Towner begins at 5:30 CT, with supper at 6 and the meeting at 6:30.
Topics will include what the Beef Checkoff can and can’t do, how the program drives demand for beef and engages consumers and where and how Checkoff dollars are invested in programs, beef promotion, research and education.
RSVP to the North Dakota Beef Commission by phone at 701-328-5120 or email at ndbeef@ndbeef.org to ensure a seat for the meal.
Go to www.ndbeef.org for more information on the North Dakota Beef Commission and the Beef Checkoff.