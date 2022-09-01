RickBecker

Rick Becker was narrowly beat out of a primary challenge to Sen. John Hoeven, one of North Dakota’s longest-serving public officials, but he remains undaunted and determined to challenge Hoeven from the right, sounding the alarm that unprecedented and unrestricted spending from Congress joined by a lack of accountability in government is pushing the United States towards an existential cliff.

“This is a very different time in the United States, in North Dakota,” Becker told the Times-Record during a recent campaign stop in Valley City. “I think a lot of the people who have previously supported John, who like John, they are now at the point where they are now saying it’s time now for something different, something new. They recognize America is definitely heading in the wrong direction. I think they have enough awareness or enough sense to realize there’s no way we can change the direction if we keep sending the same people.”

Recommended for you