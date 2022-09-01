Rick Becker was narrowly beat out of a primary challenge to Sen. John Hoeven, one of North Dakota’s longest-serving public officials, but he remains undaunted and determined to challenge Hoeven from the right, sounding the alarm that unprecedented and unrestricted spending from Congress joined by a lack of accountability in government is pushing the United States towards an existential cliff.
“This is a very different time in the United States, in North Dakota,” Becker told the Times-Record during a recent campaign stop in Valley City. “I think a lot of the people who have previously supported John, who like John, they are now at the point where they are now saying it’s time now for something different, something new. They recognize America is definitely heading in the wrong direction. I think they have enough awareness or enough sense to realize there’s no way we can change the direction if we keep sending the same people.”
Becker said in no uncertain terms that the need for change in who is representing the state and conservatism in national Congress is great.
“We do have a cliff right in front of us,” Becker said. “The various states must be sending conservative, principled people to Washington D.C. in 2022, in 2024 with a conservative president. If we don’t do that in ‘22 and ‘24 … the federal government is a lost cause and we’ll have to revert to the states.”
Becker has drawn controversy and acclaim for establishing the North Dakota Freedom Caucus, also known as the Bastiat Caucus after Claude-Frederic Bastiat, a French economist and writer. Becker has drawn the label of being a libertarian, also by critics and supporters, and he pushes back on the use of labels to simplify his position – he believes that his values are the same conservative values that have existed in the U.S. since its founding, and the founding of the Republican party.
“They are the same thing, libertarian and conservative,” Becker said. “Libertarian and conservative, for example, have completely in line our civil liberties … in addition, the concept of trying to minimize government, keeping government out of our lives as much as possible.”
The current state of the Republican party, both locally and nationally, has gone a good distance away from this foundation, Becker said, and criticize him for saying so.
“The establishment people, the Republicans who are more progressive – they call them moderate, but they are really squishy RINOs, Republican In Name Only. They use that phrase libertarian as an epithet to try and marginalize someone,” Becker said. “What conservatism has in common with libertarianism … is all those things, is keeping government in its proper role. Our Founding Fathers … this was critically important to them, it’s why they set up the Constitution, was to hold government within certain confines.”
With examples of government overreach growing more numerous in recent years – Becker points to the spending bills that emerged from the COVID pandemic, assigning this great volume of spending the blame for the runaway inflation experienced today – it has to become a priority to reduce the size and scope of government.
“The question is – how do we change things when we know what the system is? That is, when teh Democrats have their really particularly partisan things, the Republicans will vote no or vice versa, but for a lot of it, they will help each other pass stuff through,” Becker said. “We can’t (change) that unless we elect different people.”
Becker believes that the wellspring of public support he has encountered and his own vocal opposition to excessive spending has already begun to influence North Dakota politics and push political leaders further right.
“I never figured it would be easy, it’s been a challenge, but we’ve made good progress,” Becker said. “I’ll give you an example: Governor Burgum coming out this early with an income tax relief proposal. The reason he and others are sounding more conservative is because they are being pushed from underneath.”
Becker is currently touring the state gathering signatures to validate his position on the ballot in November, a task he says is going well. He intends to submit signatures by next week, and he acknowledges that he has an uphill battle…but he thinks it’s a battle many North Dakotans want to see fought.
“My position on this campaign is: conventional political wisdom would say we have no chance. That’s primarily because of money. Hoeven will outspend us 20-1,” Becker said. “In a campaign, typically what you’re doing is trying to convince voters that there’s an issue they need to embrace and you’re the candidate for that. In North Dakota at this time … I don’t need to convince voters that they need a change. They’re already convinced that America is going down the toilet. All they need to know is … there will be an option they have between a big spending Republican or a big spending Democrat that they can send to Washington D.C. who will fight for them.”
Becker’s political positions are detailed on his website https://rickbecker2022.com/issues/. These positions include a pro-life stance, border security, giving states more control over education and holding the unelected bureaucracy in D.C. to account.
“Congress has aggregated its responsibility in so many ways,” Becker said. “ Whether it’s the authorization of military action by the president, which should be Congress’ responsibility or if we’re talking these various agencies, a huge bureaucratic…they call it the fourth branch of government and there shouldn’t be one, it’s under the executive. So what they’re really talking about is a hugely powerful executive branch. Congress has not forced these agencies to be accountable. When these unelected bureaucrats come in and lie and perjure themselves … there’s no accountability. When they break the law, there’s no accountability.”
