Walking and biking to school can be part of the solution to be COVID safe with the re-opening of schools. By walking or biking to school families can also contribute to the health of the community by leaving space on the school bus for those who need it. There are also many benefits for mental and physical health for students when they walk to school.
Valley City Police Chief, Phil Hatcher, states, “The Valley City Police Department is very supportive of children walking and biking to school and will be out and about before and after school ensuring children have a safe route to and from school each day.”
