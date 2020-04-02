North Dakota Travel Road Information shows road in our area to be covered with ice and compact snow.
I 94
Jamestown to Casselton - CONTINUOUS/SCATTERED ICE (All Lanes)
Travel Speeds vary: Less than 35, 35-55, Reduced
Visibility: Reduced
Visibility Conditions vary: Blowing Snow, Reduced
Precipitation varies: Freezing Rain, Snow
Casselton to Minnesota Line - CONTINUOUS WET (All Lanes)
Travel Speeds: Normal
Snow. High near 27. Blustery, with a north northwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow. Low around 17. North northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday
Snow likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.