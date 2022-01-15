BCWF Pheasant Tail Winners 2022

Tim Logan, Perry Kapaun and Marlow Stavens (left to right) took the top three spots at this year’s Pheasant Tail contest. Stavens took the winning tail with a 24 and 3/4’s inches long, with Logan taking second place. He said he shot the bird south of town.   Iain Woessner/TR

