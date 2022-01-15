Tim Logan, Perry Kapaun and Marlow Stavens (left to right) took the top three spots at this year’s Pheasant Tail contest. Stavens took the winning tail with a 24 and 3/4’s inches long, with Logan taking second place. He said he shot the bird south of town. Iain Woessner/TR
