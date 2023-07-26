About nine miles southwest of Valley City is Moon Lake. A great place to drop a line in the water and get perch, rainbow trout, walleyes and the occasional catfish.
Now, thanks to the Barnes County Wildlife Federation, there is a new picnic shelter at the lake to enjoy as well.
The shelter was built by the construction class at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center under the guidance of instructor Jason Bowen.
The shelter was paid for one-hundred percent by the BCWF and was put in place by volunteers.
Moon Lake is a Wildlife Management Area, owned by the North Dakota Game & Fish with BCWF as the caretaker. Perry Kapaun, president of the BCWF explains what that means. “For the last 30 years, we took care of it. I’m in charge of getting it mowed, putting the docks in. There is a brand new bathroom, new boat landing and now a picnic structure.”
Kapaun says that later this fall there will be a dedication for the new picnic area in honor of Bob “Swampy” Maresh.
Be sure to keep watch in your Times-Record for more details on the dedication to come.
Be sure and pick up your July 26th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.