If you are a hunter and want to help and are looking for something to do, then here is the event just for you.
The 13th Annual Sheyenne Valley Predator Hunt and Gun Raffle is set for Saturday, January 21st with pre-registration from 6-8 a.m. at the Litchville Community Center.
This event is sponsored by the Barnes County Wildlife Federation, the Litchville Wildlife Club and the James River Sportsmen Club. Not only will the money raised help these organizations but it will also help in controlling the predator population. “You know coyotes, they’re not a vicious predator as a wolf but they’re bad,” Perry Kaupan, President of the Barnes County Wildlife Federation said. “That’s why we originally started it. It was just to help more guys get into it and help them (the North Dakota Game and Fish department) out.
Check-in time is at 6:30 p.m. deadline at the Rusty Spur in Litchville. Shooting hours are from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
There will be a 20 gun raffle as well with drawing starting at 7 p.m. at the Rusty Spur. There will be a 90 percent payback for first through seventh place.
Kaupan says the money going to the clubs will help finance the many projects the clubs do. “We (BCWF) have outdoor habitat projects and youth projects. Without our youth, there is no more wildlife clubs,” Kaupan added. “So we put a lot of money into that.”
For more information call Tom Bruse at 701-320-5947.
Be sure and pick up your Thursday, January 19th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.