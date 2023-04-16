BCWF scholarship 2023 students

Pictured l-r: Bob Anderson VCSU head instructor, Aiden Jacobson VC , Madison Namanny Watford City, Amber Kologi ,Rochert MN,Skylar Yarbro Grand Forks, and President Perry Kapaun and  not pictured is Jacob Zetocha Bismarck

The Barnes County Wildlife Club met for their monthly meeting April 12th at the Valley City Eagles Club, and the first order of business was to award scholarships to four area students who have enrolled, or are present enrolled, in the Valley City State University Fisheries and Wildlife Program.

Congratulations to Aiden Jacobson, Valley City; Madison Namanny, Watford City; Amber Kologi, Rochert MN; Skylar Yarbro, Grand Forks, Each student was awarded $250 in scholarship funds from the Barnes County Wildlife Federation.

