The Barnes County Wildlife Club met for their monthly meeting April 12th at the Valley City Eagles Club, and the first order of business was to award scholarships to four area students who have enrolled, or are present enrolled, in the Valley City State University Fisheries and Wildlife Program.
Congratulations to Aiden Jacobson, Valley City; Madison Namanny, Watford City; Amber Kologi, Rochert MN; Skylar Yarbro, Grand Forks, Each student was awarded $250 in scholarship funds from the Barnes County Wildlife Federation.
The scholarship fund is awarded through Barnes County Wildlife Fund as well as with donations such as the most recent one established in memory of Leigh P. Hanson, a former hunting enthusiast and citizen of Valley City.
Scholarship information is available by contacting VCSU Professor Bob Anderson at (605) 695-1344 or BCWF President Perry Kapaun at (701) 490-1797.
The Barnes County Wildlife Federation, with over 600 active members, is an organization devoted to promoting and preserving outdoors opportunities for the people of Barnes County. Through habitat programs, access projects, and beneficial additions throughout the county, BCWF helps thousands of people each year get more enjoyment out of hunting, fishing, camping and other recreational opportunities, and ensures that those opportunities remain plentiful in the area.
The BCWF is allied with the North Dakota Wildlife Federation and the National Wildlife Federation in protecting natural resources, promoting the heritage of hunting, fishing and trapping and giving a voice to the individual sportsman and conservationist in a time where commercialization of wildlife and wanton waste and destruction of our natural resources is escalating.
Through local conservation efforts and a tight-knit membership, BCWF is helping to make a difference in our outdoors by protecting and promoting the many natural resources, watchable wildlife, fish and game found throughout Barnes County and beyond.
Club member benefits include a monthly club newsletter, free burgers at most meetings, and a subscription to North Dakota Outdoors Magazine.
